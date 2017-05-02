CHS Lady Raiders Pound Tullahoma

Visiting their old rivals in Tullahoma, the Lady Raider softball team had revenge on their minds. The Lady Raiders were stinging from a loss on Monday night in Lawrenceburg and a loss to Tullahoma on April 9th. Turns out, the Lady Wildcats did help the Lady Raiders get that sweet revenge and clinched at least a share of the regular season district title. In a game heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County blasted the kittens by a final score of 9 to 4.
The Lady Raiders got off to a fast start, scoring 4 runs in the first inning as they batted around getting 3 hits, 2 walks and benefited from a Tullahoma error. Haley Hinshaw had the big blast as she hit a 2 RBI double in the frame. The Lady Raiders held a 5 to 1 lead entering the 6th inning but sent 8 hitters to the plate scoring 4 more runs. Haley Richardson had a bases clearing double in the frame for the big blast in the contest. Richardson finished with 2 hits and 4 RBI and also got the win in the circle for Coffee County. Hinshaw finished with a double and a triple and drove in 4 runs as well. For their heroics, Hinshaw and Richardson were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Katie Rutledge finished the game going 4 for 4 with a double while Raven Rogers had 3 singles and scored 2 runs.
The Lady Raiders conclude the regular season on Wednesday night when Shelbyville visits Terry Floyd Field. A win would clinch a regular season district title for Coffee County. First pitch is set for 7 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 6:50 PM.
You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/