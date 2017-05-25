CHS Lady Raider Track Closes Out Season at State Track Meet on Thursday

Karson Young captured a pair of medals on Thursday to highlight Coffee County’s final day of competition in the TSSAA State Track Meet in Murfreesboro. Young finished the day with a pair of medals in the 4 events in which she competed. Sarah Pearson finished up her busy week with a 10th place finish in the 300M hurdles.
Young opened the day at 9 AM with the long jump. In the semifinals, Young had a top jump of 16’ 11 ½” in her 3rd attempt to punch her ticket to the finals. In the finals, Young tacked on a jump of 17’ 1” to capture 8th place.
Young moved from the long jump awards ceremony directly to the triple jump. After posting a jump of 35’ 4 ½” in her second jump of the semifinals, Karson passed on her 3rd triple jump attempt having secured a spot in the finals. In the finals, Young had jumps of 35’, 34’ 8” and 34’ 3”. Carrying over her semifinal distance, Young finished with a 5th place medal.
For the second straight event, Young went from the medal stand directly to the high jump. After 3 hours of near continuous competition, Young cleared 4’8” and 4’10”. At 5’, Young clipped the bar 3 times to bow out in 13th place.
In the evening session, Young failed to advance out of the semifinals of the 100M hurdles as she ran a time of 16.72 to finish in 14th place. The race ended a hectic day and an amazing track career for the senior. Young competed in 3 state track meets missing only in her sophomore year due to illness. When asked about a favorite memory from her years in track at CHS, Young had this to say:
In the final race of the day, Sarah Pearson competed in the 300M hurdles. Pearson tied her personal record as she ran the race in 47.77 seconds to claim 10th place. Pearson clipped the 6th hurdle coming into the front stretch with her front foot but maintained her balance to finish strong. 2017 marks the 26th consecutive year that Coffee County Track was represented at the state meet.
To see full results, you can check out the link at: http://brackets.tssaa.org/trackResults.cfm