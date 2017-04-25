CHS Lady Raider Tennis Falls in District Tournament

The Lady Raider tennis team traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday night for the District 8AAA team tennis semifinals. Facing off against the number 1 seeded Eaglettes, the Coffee County Lady Raiders fell by a final score of 7 to 0.
For Coffee County in singles play, Kayla Wright (4-8), Anna Herrell(0-8), Natalie Elzeer(5-8), Jessica Barrera(2-8) and Rachel Henley(2-8) all dropped their matches. In doubles play, the Lady Raider teams of Wright/Henley(3-8) and Barrera/Elzeer(3-8) fell in their match ups.
The Red Raider tennis team will open up the team district tournament on Wednesday at home. The Red Raiders will host Shelbyville at the Raider Academy. First serve is set for 4 PM. The District 8AAA singles/doubles tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shelbyville’s HV Griffin Park, weather permitting.