CHS Lady Raider Tennis Captures District Win over Columbia

The Coffee County Lady Raider tennis team welcomed Columbia to their new home courts at the Raider Academy on Thursday. The Lady Raiders swept their doubles matches to capture the 4 to 3 win over Columbia and improve their district record to 2 and 1.
Getting wins in singles play were Natalie Elzeer(8 to 3) and Rachel Henley(8-1). The doubles teams of Kayla Wright & Rachel Henley(8-4) and the team of Jessica Barrera & Natalie Elzeer(9-7) captured the decisive wins in doubles play to claim the match.
Both Raider tennis teams are back in action on Monday when they welcome Tullahoma to town. That match gets underway at 4 PM at the Raider Academy.