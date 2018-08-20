CHS Lady Raider Soccer Hosts Scrimmage Play Day on Saturday
[Click to enlarge and print]
The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider soccer team is hosting their annual Lady Raider Soccer Play Day on Saturday at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Featuring 6 varsity and 6 JV teams, the play day will take place on Carden-Jarrell Field and the Raider Soccer Field behind the Coffee County Raider Academy. Games are set to get underway at 9 AM and conclude with the last game starting at 4:20 PM.
The Lady Raider varsity will play games at 9 AM, 11:40 AM and 2:20 PM. The JV Lady Raiders will play at 10:20 AM, 1 PM and 3:40 PM.