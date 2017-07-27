CHS Lady Raider Basketball to Host Golf Tournament

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team will be hosting a fund raising golf scramble. The tournament is set to be held on Saturday, August 12th. The tournament will be a 4 man scramble format and everyone is invited to participate. The tournament will be held at Willowbrook and will tee off at 1 PM.
Cost for the tournament is $85 per person which includes 18 holes and lunch. Lunch will be served at noon. The tournament entry fee will also buy you a red tee and a mulligan. There will be cash prizes for 1st and 2nd place plus a chance to win a car for a hole-in-one. Al White Ford/Lincoln will be giving away a new car to the first person in the tournament who records an ace on the 17th hole.
Coach Joe Pat Cope will also be a guest on the July 29th edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming tournament. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio as it is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.