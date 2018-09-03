CHS Lady Raider Basketball Team to Host Golf Tournament

The Coffee County Lady Raider basketball team is hosting a 2 day golf tournament on Saturday and Sunday, September 15th and 16th. The tournament will be held at Old Stone Fort Golf Course and will be a 2 person scramble format. Cost for each team is $250 and includes a BBQ dinner on Saturday night at Prater’s BBQ.
The $250 entry fee includes greens fees with a cart for both days. Also included will be 1 mulligan per player per day and entry in the skins game. Teams will be flighted after Saturday’s round and auctioned off at a Calcutta to be held at Prater’s after the first round. If you need information, or want to register, contact Coach Joe Pat Cope at 615-426-1209 or Old Stone Fort Golf Course at 931-954-0366.
Coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming golf tournament. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.