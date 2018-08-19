CHS JV Volleyball Team Claims Saturday Tournament Title

A 5 and 0 record on Saturday gave the Coffee County Central High School JV volleyball team the tournament title for the JV tournament held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders came out on top in the 7 team tournament with a perfect 5 and 0 record after going 3 and 0 in pool play. The Lady Raiders received a bye in the first round of the single elimination tournament. Coffee County swept White County in the semi-finals 2 sets to nothing before beating Watertown for the title in 3 sets.