CHS JV Soccer Team Grabs a Pair of Wins in Saturday Tournament

The JV Lady Raider soccer team from CHS took part in the SMT invitational in Tullahoma. The Lady Raiders came up with a pair of wins on the day. Coffee County got wins over Warren County and Tullahoma.
Coffee County defeated Warren Co 4-0 with goals by Maddie Jones, Britny Hernandez, Faith Willoughby and Trava Brown. The Lady Raiders also defeated Tullahoma 3-1. Coffee County was led by Britny Hernandez who had 2 goals and Maddie Jones who added the other tally.
Defensively Jayda Wright, Cybele Hoover-Horn, Roxy Rameriz, Laura Bogard and Gabby Dotson were called out by head coach David Amado for having a great tournament. Clarissa Barrera, Kyleigh Harner and Ariana Hansen distributed the ball very well in the mid field. Ashlynne Manning, Anna Amado, Diana Rameriz were called out for great attacking from the wings. Meagan Jones and Lucy Riddle also had a great tournament in goal as they split the time between the pipes.