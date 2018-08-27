CHS Golfers Sweep Cookeville and Cannon County

The Red Raiders avenged their only losses of the year as they outshot Cookeville by 10 strokes. Coffee County shot a score of 314 to eclipse the Cavaliers 324. Cannon County finished at 403. The win improves the Raiders record to 39 and 2 on the season.
Coffee County was led by Samuel Prater who shot a 75. Josh Perry was next as he fired a 76. Austin Farris and Matthew Hale carded an 80 and 83 respectively.
The Raider golfers will host their annual invitational tournament on Wednesday as they welcome 16 teams from across the state to Willowbrook. The 18 hole Golden Classic Tournament is set to tee off at 9 AM.