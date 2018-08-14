CHS Golfers Sweep 4 Team Match at Willowbrook on Monday

(story by Lucky Knott)The Coffee County boys golf team hosted Tullahoma, Franklin County and Shelbyville in a 4 team 18-hole match on Monday afternoon at Willowbrook. The Red Raiders shot their lowest 18-hole round of the year by scoring a 299.
Senior Samuel Prater led the way with an impressive 4-under 68, which was the overall low score of the day. Two other seniors also had nice rounds for the Raiders as Josh Perry shot his lowest round of the year with a 74, tying fellow senior Austin Farris. Freshman Logan Hale shot an 83 to finish out the Coffee County scores. Shelbyville had a team score of 345 followed by Tullahoma at 355 and Franklin County shot a team score of 362.
With the win the Red Raider golfers are now 36-2 on the season. Weather permitting Coffee County will play at Tullahoma in a 9-hole match on Thursday at 4 PM.