CHS Golfers Score Well in Scrimmage Tournament

Junior Samuel Prater picked up right where he left off in 2016 as he shot the low score for the Raiders with an 80. Senior Reid Lawrence was 2 strokes back at 82 while junior Austin Farris got around the par 72 course in 83 strokes. Junior Josh Perry shot an 86 while fellow junior Matthew Hale carded an 89 on the day. Palmer Saolowski of Father Ryan shot a 70 for the day’s low round.
The Red Raiders will open the regular season on Monday when they welcome Grundy County to Willowbrook for an 18 hole match. That match is set to get underway at 9 AM.