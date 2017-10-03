CHS Golfers Open State Tournament Play on Tuesday

Despite a red hot start, the Red Raider golf team struggled to score on Tuesday in Day #1 of the TSSAA State Golf Tournament. Led by an eagle on the first hole by senior Reid Lawrence, the five CHS golfers scored 3 pars, and a bogey to go with Lawrence’s eagle. That fast start surged them to the top of the leader board after 1 hole of play. But trouble in the first 4 holes put each golfer over par before the turn.
Coffee County finished the day with a team score of 324 which put them in 7th place in the team standings heading into Wednesday’s final round. Coffee County was paced by Samuel Prater who fired a 75 to place him in 14th place as an individual medalist. Josh Perry was 2nd with an 80 as he enters Wednesday in 43rd place. Other scores for Coffee County were Austin Farris with an 84, Reid Lawrence with an 85 and Matthew Hale who shot a 90.
On Wednesday, Coffee County will begin their rounds on the 10th tee. Matthew Hale will be the first off the tee at 9 AM. The foursome containing Reid Lawrence tees off at 9:10 while Austin Farris tees off at 9:20. Josh Perry goes off at 9:30 and Samuel Prater is in the foursome with a 9:40 tee time.
Spectators are welcome to attend and admission each round is $8 per person. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval. For live scoring, you can follow the tournament online neat: http://golf.tssaa.org/tournament.cfm?id=20171202