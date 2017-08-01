CHS Golfers Fall at Cookeville

Samuel Prater continued the red hot start to his junior year as he shot a 1 under par 69 to lead the Red Raiders. Austin Farris fired a 75 while senior Reid Lawrence got around in 80 strokes. Matthew Hale shot an 82 to round out the Raider scoring and Josh Perry added an 88.
The Raiders return to the links on Friday when they play host to Franklin County. That match is set to tee off at 4 PM and will be held at Willowbrook. Coach Mike Ray will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about his team. The Coffee Coaches Show airs at 10 AM each Saturday and is broadcast from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.