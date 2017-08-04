CHS Golfers Edge Franklin County

Junior Samuel Prater led the Raider team as he shot a one under par score of 35. Senior Reid Lawrence carded a 37 while juniors Josh Perry and Austin Farris each shot 38 to round out the Raider scoring. Junior Matthew Hale was one shot back with a 3 over 39. Franklin County’s Jonathan Liggett had the lowest round overall as he carded a 34.
The Raiders return to the links on Monday when they travel to Cookeville to compete in the Early Bird Tournament. That match is set to tee off at 8 AM and will be held at the Golden Eagle Golf Club. Coach Mike Ray will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about his team. The Coffee Coaches Show airs at 10 AM each Saturday and is broadcast from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.