CHS Golf Wins 4 Team Match at Willowbrook

The Coffee County Central High School boys’ golf team welcomed district foes Lincoln County, Franklin County and Tullahoma to Willowbrook on Monday for a 4 way team match. Battling periods of light showers, the Raiders held off their 3 competitors to get the team win. Austin Farris had the low round of the day as he shot a 1 under par 71 for the 18 hole match.
Coffee County shot a 310 on the day outdistancing second place Franklin County by 19 strokes. Tullahoma was 3rd on the day with a 388. Lincoln County had the high round as they shot a 399.
Individually for Coffee County Samuel Prater shot a 76. Matthew Hale had an 81, Josh Perry fired an 82 and Reid Lawrence got around in 85 strokes. The win improves the Red Raiders record to 19 and 2 on the season.
For the JV Red Raiders, Chase Hancock shot the low round for their 9 hole match with a 42. Chris Robinson fired a 46, David O’Connor had a 60 and Blake Perry shot a 63.
The golf team travels to Sewanee on Tuesday for a 9 hole match with Grundy County. That match will tee off at 4 PM.