CHS Golf Wins 4 Team Match at Willowbrook

Matthew Hale strikes a putt on the 11th green during Monday’s match at Willowbrook

The Coffee County Central High School boys’ golf team welcomed district foes Lincoln County, Franklin County and Tullahoma to Willowbrook on Monday for a 4 way team match.  Battling periods of light showers, the Raiders held off their 3 competitors to get the team win.  Austin Farris had the low round of the day as he shot a 1 under par 71 for the 18 hole match.

Coffee County shot a 310 on the day outdistancing second place Franklin County by 19 strokes.  Tullahoma was 3rd on the day with a 388.  Lincoln County had the high round as they shot a 399.

Individually for Coffee County Samuel Prater shot a 76.  Matthew Hale had an 81, Josh Perry fired an 82 and Reid Lawrence got around in 85 strokes.  The win improves the Red Raiders record to 19 and 2 on the season.

For the JV Red Raiders, Chase Hancock shot the low round for their 9 hole match with a 42.  Chris Robinson fired a 46, David O’Connor had a 60 and Blake Perry shot a 63.

The golf team travels to Sewanee on Tuesday for a 9 hole match with Grundy County.  That match will tee off at 4 PM.