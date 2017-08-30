CHS Golf Storms to Tournament Title

The Coffee County Raider golf team hosted the Sundrop Golden Classic tournament on Wednesday at Willowbrook. The field featured 10 boys’ teams and 6 girls’ teams in the 18 hole tournament. When the day was over, the Coffee County Red Raiders won the boys’ championship with a score of 307.
Samuel Prater led the Raiders with an 18-hole score of 73 followed by Reid Lawrence with a 74. Austin Farris shot a 76 and Matthew Hale carded an 84. Josh Perry and Chase Hancock also played for Coffee County. Prater finished 4th overall in individual play with Jacob Uehlein of Tullahoma winning the tournament in a scorecard playoff with an even-par 72. The Raiders ran their record to a staggering 31-2 on the season. White County finished second with Cookeville coming in at 3rd place.
Raider Head Coach Mike Ray stated after the tournament, “I am very excited for the guys. This group of kids are very special and all of their hard work is really starting to pay off,” Ray added.
White County won the girls’ championship trophy with a team score of 173. Signal Mountain came in with a 176, good for 2nd place and Milan finished 3rd with a 180. Reagan Hall from Cleveland High School won the girl’s individual championship with a round of 75.
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday in the McMinnville at the Keith Maxwell Tournament.