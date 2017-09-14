CHS Golf Scuffles to 2nd Place Finish at Bear Trace on Thursday

Taking part in their final regular season match of the year, the Red Raider golf team of Central High School traveled to Franklin County on Thursday. Taking on Franklin County, Marshall County, Tullahoma and Shelbyville; the Red Raiders “brought their B game” according to head coach Mike Ray as they finished in 2nd place. Coffee County finished with a round of 323 which was 5 strokes behind Tullahoma.
Coffee County was led by Austin Farris and Samuel Prater who each fired a 77. Reid Lawrence shot an 82, while Matthew Hale and Josh Perry carded matching 87’s. This gives the Raiders a regular season record of 37 and 3 on the year. The Red Raiders will return to Bear Trace on Monday for the District 8AAA tournament. Tee time is set for 9 AM.