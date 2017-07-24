«

»

CHS Golf Opens Season with Dominating Win

Austin Farris of CHS Golf [file photo]

The Coffee County Golf team opened up their season, and the 2017/2018 prep sports season on Monday.  The Red Raider linksters welcomed Grundy County to their home course at Willowbrook for an 18 hole match.  Fielding only a boys’ team this year, the Red Raiders captured a win over the visiting Yellow Jackets.

Coffee County’s top 6 golfers all outshot Grundy County’s top scorer as the Red Raiders rolled to a 309 to 424 victory.  Leading the charge for the Raiders was junior Austin Farris who shot a two under par score of 70.  Samuel Prater completed the course in 77 strokes.  Josh Perry got around in 80 strokes while Reid Lawrence rounded out the top 4 with an 82.  Additionally, Matthew Hale carded an 86 and Chase Hancock carded a 98.

Grundy County was led by Grant Dees with a 103.  A.J. Tannebaum shot a 106, Kollin Cooper scored a 107 and Trey Hampton shot a 112.

Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday, August 1st when they travel to Cookeville for a match.  Tee time is set for 1 PM.