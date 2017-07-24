CHS Golf Opens Season with Dominating Win

Coffee County’s top 6 golfers all outshot Grundy County’s top scorer as the Red Raiders rolled to a 309 to 424 victory. Leading the charge for the Raiders was junior Austin Farris who shot a two under par score of 70. Samuel Prater completed the course in 77 strokes. Josh Perry got around in 80 strokes while Reid Lawrence rounded out the top 4 with an 82. Additionally, Matthew Hale carded an 86 and Chase Hancock carded a 98.
Grundy County was led by Grant Dees with a 103. A.J. Tannebaum shot a 106, Kollin Cooper scored a 107 and Trey Hampton shot a 112.
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday, August 1st when they travel to Cookeville for a match. Tee time is set for 1 PM.