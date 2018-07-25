CHS Golf Opens Season on Thursday

Looking to defend their 2017 district and region titles, the Coffee County CHS golf team will open the 2018 season on the road on Thursday. The Red Raider golfers, coming off a 6th place finish in the state last year, will travel to Eagleville for an 18 hole tournament at Champions Run Golf Course. The Red Raiders, who finished with a match record of 52 and 8 last year, will square off against several of the best teams in the region as they look to repeat as region champions.
Coffee County will be led by an experienced foursome of senior golfers, with some talented younger players pressing to make it to the top of the scorecard. Senior Austin Farris was the top individual finisher last season as he shot a 2nd day score of 3 under par 69 to finish in 33rd place. Senior Samuel Prater had a 3 over par score of 75 in Day #1 of the state tournament to finish in 47th place. Fellow seniors Matthew Hale and Josh Perry round out the senior foursome as Hale came home in 53rd place in the state while Perry finished in 55th place.
The Raider linksters will travel to Lawrenceburg on Monday for an 18 hole tournament. Coffee County will also play a pair of tournaments in Cookeville, on Tuesday and Monday, August 6th before their first home match. The Raiders first home match will be on Tuesday, August 7th at Willowbrook when they welcome Warren County for a 9 hole match.