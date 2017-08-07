CHS Golf Grabs 2nd Place Finish at Cookeville Tournament

CHS golfer Samuel Prater[Photo provided]
Led by Samuel Prater’s round of 66, the Coffee County golf team captured 2nd
place on Monday in the Cookeville Early Bird Tournament. Battling periods of showers, the Red Raiders fired a team score of 300 to finish 1 stroke off the championship. The tournament performance gives the Red Raiders a season record of 16 and 2.
Prater, a junior, shot his second sub-par round of the year at Cookeville’s Golden Eagle Golf Club with his 4 under par round. That score was good enough to capture first place individual medalist honors. Austin Farris carded a 75, Reid Lawrence scored a 79, Matthew Hale got around in 80 strokes and Josh Perry finished with an 82.
Members of the Coffee County CHS golf team after their 2nd place finish on Monday at Cookeville. (Left to Right) Coach Mike Ray, Reid Lawrence, Samuel Prater, Josh Perry, Austin Farris & Matthew Hale[Photo provided]
The Red Raiders will return home next Monday for their next match. Coffee County will welcome district rivals Lincoln County, Franklin County and Tullahoma to Willowbrook for the 18 hole match. The shotgun start will begin at 1 PM.