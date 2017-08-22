CHS Golf Drops Shelbyville on Tuesday

The CHS linksters welcomed Shelbyville to Willowbrook on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Raiders welcomed the Eagles for an 18 hole district match. Coffee County struggled to score in the match but was able to capture their 20th win by a team score of 328 to 346.
Austin Farris had the low round of the day for Coffee County as he shot an 80. Samuel Prater and Reid Lawrence carded matching 82’s. Josh Perry fired an 84 and Matthew Hale got around in 86 strokes. The JV team lost a 9 hole match to Shelbyville. The JV Red Raiders were led by Chris Robinson who shot a 49. Chase Hancock fired a 50, Blake Perry had a 56 and David O’Connor shot a 63.
After the match Coach Mike Ray stated “definitely not one of our better rounds of golf today; but we got the win and we best play better on Thursday when we take on Tullahoma.” The Red Raiders are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats. That match is set to get underway at 4 PM at Tullahoma’s Lakewood Country Club.