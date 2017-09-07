CHS Golf Continues Winning Streak

The Coffee County golf team grabbed their 17th match win in a row on Thursday as they captured a three way meet in Winchester. The Red Raiders used their balanced scoring to defeat Franklin County and Grundy County at Bear Trace. Coffee County posted a 162 to outdistance 2nd place Franklin County by 16 strokes. The win moves the Raiders record to 33 and 2 on the year.
Samuel Prater and Reid Lawrence fired matching 38’s over the 9 hole match to tie for the low rounds of the day. Austin Farris was 4 strokes back at 42. Josh Perry carded a 44 and Matthew Hale finished at 46.
Coffee County returns to Willowbrook on Monday for a Senior Day matchup with Tullahoma. That match is set to get underway at 4 PM.