CHS Golf Continues Winning Streak

Samuel Prater of CHS golf

The Coffee County golf team grabbed their 17th match win in a row on Thursday as they captured a three way meet in Winchester.  The Red Raiders used their balanced scoring to defeat Franklin County and Grundy County at Bear Trace.  Coffee County posted a 162 to outdistance 2nd place Franklin County by 16 strokes.  The win moves the Raiders record to 33 and 2 on the year.

Samuel Prater and Reid Lawrence fired matching 38’s over the 9 hole match to tie for the low rounds of the day.  Austin Farris was 4 strokes back at 42.  Josh Perry carded a 44 and Matthew Hale finished at 46.

Coffee County returns to Willowbrook on Monday for a Senior Day matchup with Tullahoma.  That match is set to get underway at 4 PM.