CHS Golf Captures 3rd Place Finish in Golden Classic

Hosting the highly regarded Golden Classic on Wednesday, the Coffee County CHS golf team welcomed 15 other teams from across the state to Willowbrook. The field featured teams from 10 other boys’ high schools from across the state along with many probable state tournament qualifiers. The Red Raiders matched their Monday score of 314 for the 18 hole round which was good enough for 3rd place.
Signal Mountain won the team championship with a score of 306. Cookeville came in 2nd at 308. Wednesday’s result gives Coffee County a record of 48 and 4 on the season. Seniors Josh Perry and Austin Farris led the way for Coffee County as each shot a 76. Samuel Prater shot a 78 while the brother tandem of Matthew and Logan Hale shot matching 84’s.
“We are of course disappointed with our finish” said coach Mike Ray after the match. He went on to add “all the boys agreed that this was not our best effort but we will get back together in practice and work on a few things. I’m sure they will be ready to go next Tuesday.”
The CHS golfers return to the links on Tuesday when they travel to McMinnville Country Club to take part in the Keith Maxwell Invitational. That 18 hole tournament tees off at 9 AM.