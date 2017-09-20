CHS Golf Begins State Tournament on Tuesday

Matthew Hale will be the first off the tee at 9 AM. The foursome containing Josh Perry tees off at 9:10 while Reid Lawrence tees off at 9:20. Austin Farris goes off at 9:30 and Samuel Prater is in the foursome with a 9:40 tee time.
Spectators are welcome to attend and admission each round is $8 per person. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results daily during the tournament. For live scoring, you can follow the tournament online at: http://golf.tssaa.org/tournament.cfm?id=20171202