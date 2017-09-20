«

CHS Golf Begins State Tournament on Tuesday

Members of the Coffee County golf team with their region championship plaque. Pictured are: (left to right) head coach Mike Ray, Chase Hancock, Matthew Hale, Reid Lawrence, Samuel Prater, Josh Perry, Austin Farris and coach Lucky Knott [Photo by Demarco Moore, Manchester Times]

The Red Raider golf team opens play on Tuesday morning in the TSSAA state golf tournament at Willowbrook.  Coffee County’s 5 golfers will tee off beginning at 9 AM at the 1st tee in the top foursome.  Coffee County’s golfers will be paired in a foursome with golfers from Franklin, Knoxville Halls and Science Hill.

Matthew Hale will be the first off the tee at 9 AM.  The foursome containing Josh Perry tees off at 9:10 while Reid Lawrence tees off at 9:20.  Austin Farris goes off at 9:30 and Samuel Prater is in the foursome with a 9:40 tee time.

Spectators are welcome to attend and admission each round is $8 per person.  A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval.  Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results daily during the tournament.  For live scoring, you can follow the tournament online at: http://golf.tssaa.org/tournament.cfm?id=20171202