CHS Freshmen Teams Split with Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS freshmen basketball teams welcomed Shelbyville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Thursday night for a doubleheader. The freshman Lady Raiders fell 25 to 13 to the Eaglettes. The freshman Red Raiders kept their winning streak alive with a 47 to 33 win.
The Lady Raiders had trouble converting baskets in the paint as they fell behind 15 to 8 in the first half. After a short flurry cut the deficit to 4 in the 4th quarter, Shelbyville closed out strong to capture the 11 point win. Coffee County was led in scoring by Baylee Haithcock who had 8 points including a pair of 3 pointers. Jade Arnold finished with 7.
The Red Raiders jumped out to leads of 11 to 0 and 22 to 2 in the first quarter as they coasted to the win over the Eagles. The Raiders led by 25 at the half in the blowout win. Coffee County was led in scoring by C.J. Anthony and Kyle Farless who each scored 10 points. Alex Esquivel added 9 points for the Red Raiders.
The freshmen will now be off until the New Year. The Red Raiders will welcome Warren County to the CHS gym on Thursday, January 4th in a boys’ only contest. That game will tip off at 6 PM.