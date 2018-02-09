CHS Freshmen Raiders Edge Warren County; Complete Perfect Season

The Coffee County CHS freshmen boys’ basketball team hosted Warren County on Thursday night in their final game of the season. Hoping to run their record to 7 and 0, the Red Raiders hosted the Pioneers in a makeup game from January 4th. Coffee County captured the thrilling 52 to 50 win
The Red Raiders fell behind early as they trailed 20 to 9 after one period. Coffee County cranked up the defensive pressure in the second quarter to hold the visiting Pioneers to 4 points in the 2nd frame. This allowed the Raiders to take a 30 to 24 lead into wild and exciting 2nd half.
Coffee County was led in scoring by C.J. Anthony who finished with 20 points, including 13 in the critical 2nd quarter rally. Kyle Farless tacked on 11 points while Jaxon Vaughn added 9 and Hayden Hullett finished with 8.