CHS Freshmen Raiders Drop Tullahoma on Thursday

The CHS freshman basketball team traveled to Tullahoma on Thursday night to take on the freshmen Wildcats. The Red Raiders raced out to a huge lead in the 1st three periods and held off a late Wildcat rally. Coffee County won by a final score of 61 to 48.
Coffee County scored double digits in each quarter as they built a 29 to 10 lead at the half. Coffee County stretched the lead to 24 entering the 4th quarter as Coach Chris Rudolph was able to empty his bench. Tullahoma made a late run but could not catch the Raiders who improved to 6 and 0 on the year.
Ten different Red Raiders scored on the night led by Jaxon Vaughn and Tyler Taylor who each netted 11 points. Kyle Farless added 10 points for Coffee County. The trio of C.J. Anthony, Andrew Hite and Brady Vaughn each scored 6 points.
The freshmen Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Warren County. The boys only contest will begin at 6 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.