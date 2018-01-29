CHS Freshman Basketball Stays Perfect with Win over Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS freshman basketball team traveled to Fayetteville on Monday night to take on the Falcons of Lincoln County’s Ninth Grade Academy. After being held to 2 points in the 1st quarter, the freshmen Raiders were able to rally to get the road win. Coffee County improved to 5 and 0 on the year with the 48 to 30 win.
A pair of first quarter free throws was all that the Red Raiders could muster in a low scoring first quarter, but Coffee County rallied with 4 three point baskets in the 2nd quarter to capture a 23 to 15 lead at intermission. In the second half, Coffee County held the Falcons to single digits in both the 3rd and 4th quarters to get the win.
C.J. Anthony was the leading scorer for the Raiders as he finished with 14 points. Andrew Hite added 10 points and Kyle Farless finished with 6 points.
The Raiders will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the freshmen Wildcats. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 PM.