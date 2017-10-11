CHS Football to Host Pink-Out on Friday

The Coffee County Red Raiders will welcome Riverdale to Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday and the focus will be on more than just football. The Red Raiders are hosting Pink Out Night on Friday with the goal of raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer. The event is sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee, and a portion of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
This is the sixth year that Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee has been the statewide partner of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. “Strides,” as it is sometimes known, is the American Cancer Society’s signature campaign to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.
Fans are encouraged to participate by purchasing the t-shirt designed for the event while they last. Anyone wishing to purchase a shirt can contact any Coffee County CHS FBLA member or contact the high school at 931.723.5164 or 931.723.5159. All proceeds from the shirts will be donated to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition to assist breast cancer patients in Coffee County. Let’s all team up with Coffee County CHS to tackle breast cancer and fight like a Raider.
This is the 4th season that Coffee County has participated. Kick-off will be at 7 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6.