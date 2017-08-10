CHS Football to Host Friday Scrimmage

The Red Raider football team of Coffee County Central High School will host a scrimmage on Friday night. The Raiders will welcome Christian Heritage out of Dalton, Georgia to Carden-Jarrell Field. That scrimmage is set to begin at 6 PM.
That scrimmage is the final tune-up for the regular season which begins next Friday night in Winchester. The 2017 season begins with a match up with old rival Franklin County. The Raiders’ first home game is scheduled for Friday, August 25th when Tullahoma visits for the 91st Coffee Pot Game. For the 3rd year in a row, the Coffee Pot rivalry game will be featured as part of the Great American Rivalry Series.
As always, Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for Coffee County football and Lucky Knott will bring you all the action beginning at 6:45 PM. Thunder Radio’s coverage begins at 6:00 PM and ends at 11:00 PM with Friday Night Thunder.