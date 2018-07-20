CHS Football Opens Fall Practice in Full Pads

The Coffee County CHS football team hit the practice field on Monday morning for their first day of practice in full pads. “Things went well” said Red Raider coach Ryan Sulkowski when asked how the first day of practice went. Coffee County has been conditioning since July 9th and practiced in helmets and shorts for a couple of times last week.
2018 is the 5th year at the helm of the Red Raider program for Sulkowski and will feature a young squad. The loss of several All-Region 4-6AAA players will continue to be the focus heading into the season opener. Coffee County was supposed to have a scrimmage with Grundy County on Friday, but with a change in coaching staff, it appears that the scrimmage has been cancelled.
The Red Raiders will open the regular season at home on August 17th when they play host to Franklin County at Carden-Jarrell Field. Other highlight’s from the 2018 schedule include the Coffee Pot Game which will take place on August 24th in Tullahoma. Coffee County’s bye week is set for September 7th. Homecoming will be on September 28th when Coffee County hosts Oakland. The regular season will wrap up with Senior Night on October 26th against White County.
Each game will begin at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will continue to bring you all the action. Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin each Friday night with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show at 6 PM. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you live action from the stadium at 6:45 each Friday night. Following the game, the Friday Night Thunder Postgame Show will go until 11 PM. Then on Wednesday night, Thunder Radio will bring you the Ryan Sulkowski Show LIVE from West Main Brick Oven from 6 to 7 PM.