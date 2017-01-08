CHS Football Honors Players at Awards Banquet

The Coffee County Red Raider football team hosted their annual awards banquet on Sunday afternoon at the Coffee County Central High School. Team award winners, along with those selected for regional and state honors were recognized.
The list of award winners:
Team Teacher of the Year – Michelle Henley
Freshman/JV Lineman MVP – Gilberto Infante
Freshman/JV Offensive MVP – Tanner Hulvey
Freshman/JV Defensive MVP – JT Bush
Offensive Scout Team Award – Kevin McMonagle
Defensive Scout Team Award – Robert Brandon
Coaches Award – Maurice McGee & Noah Libig
Lakeway All-Area Team
Region 2-6A All Region Team
Most Improved Offensive Skill Player – Trace Bryant
Most Improved Defensive Skill Player – Will Tarrant
Most Improved Offensive Line Player – Tyler Luttrell
Most Improved Defensive Line Player – Trevor Meadows
Newcomer of the Year – Hayden Skipper & MaKenzie Anderson
Freshman/JV Weight Room MVP – Tanner Hulvey
Offensive Line MVP – Silas Vaughn
Defensive Line MVP – Luke Barger
Wide Receiver MVP – Zach Vaughn
Offensive Backfield MVP – Colton Prater
Defensive Front 7 MVP – De’Aaron Rozier
Defensive Skill MVP – Keishaun Creel
Academic MVP – Tyrese McGee
Weight Room MVP – De’Aaron Rozier
Leadership/Sportsmanship Award – Silas Vaughn
Special Teams MVP – Pablo Sanz
Defensive MVP – Tyrese McGee
Offensive MVP – Alontae Taylor
Overall Team MVP – Alontae Taylor
Additionally, Alontae Taylor was named to the 1st Team, All State Class 6A team on Saturday selected by TN High School Football.com. Taylor was one of 12 members of Region 2 to be selected to the All State team. Taylor was a first team offensive selection as an athlete.