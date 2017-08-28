CHS Cross Country Teams Compete at Smyrna on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS cross country team traveled to Smyrna on Saturday morning to compete in the annual Voyles Classic at Sharp Springs Park. Facing off against runners from more than 80 middle Tennessee high schools, the Raider and Lady Raider harriers performed well.
For the Lady Raiders, Sarah Pearson was the top finisher as she finished the 5K course with a time of 22:38.96 which was good enough for 72nd place. Emily St. John came in 100th with a time of 23:22.94. Other Lady Raider runners were Byanka Woods(26:26.35), Kara Mueller(28:23.06), Zoe Mills(28:24.03) and Shelby Watkins(32:28.67). The Lady Raiders finished as the 24th place team for the meet in the Class AAA division.
Bradley Kishpaugh paced the Raider runners as he finished in 94th place with a time of 18:18.65. Other Raider runners were Andres Cavalie(20:07.15), Neil Slone(20:39.96), Larson Meltzer(21:28.98), Jacon Melton(23:21.01), Reuben Chaput(23:37.73) and Eric French(25:27.53). The Red Raiders captured a 35th place team finish.
The Raider harriers are back in action on Tuesday, September 5th when they travel to McMinnville for a race at Warren County High School. The meet will feature races for middle school and high school teams. Both Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County Central High will be in action. The first race is set to begin at 8 AM.