CHS Cross Country Season Comes to a Close
For the Lady Raiders, Emily St. John was the top fininsher as you finished in 26th place out of 89 runners. St. John ran the 3.2 mile course in 24:28. Sarah Pearson was close behind in 29th place with a time of 24:42. Trava Brown finished with a time of 27:16 and Byanka Woods ran a time of 28:09. Kara Mueller had a time of 30:20 and Zoe Mills finished at 30:22. Jasie Willis broke the tape at 31:31
For the Red Raiders, Bradley Kishpaugh was the top fininsher as he finished in 33rd place out of a field of 107 runners. Kishpaugh ran the 5K course in a time of 19:57. Andres Cavalie finished with a time of 21:28. The trio of Reuben Chaput, Johnny Dulin and Jalen Cummings came in at 22:15. Renato Ayala came in at 23:36 and Jacob Melton broke he tape at 24:26.
The Raider and Lady Raider harriers of Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County CHS will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about their seasons. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusivly on Thunder Radio.