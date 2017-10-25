CHS Cross Country in Action on Thursday

The Coffee County CHS cross country team will compete in the TSSAA Regional meet on Thursday in Columbia. The Raider and Lady Raider harriers will be attempting to advance to TSSAA State Meet to be held in Nashville in November. Thursday’s meet will be held at Maury County Park and the girls’ race will begin at 3 PM.
The high school state meet is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th at the Steeplechase course at Percy Warner Park in west Nashville. The girls’ race will be first and go off at 10 AM. The boys’ race follows at 10:45. Members of the CHS and CCMS cross country teams, along with head coach Nathan Wanuch, will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning from 10 to 11 LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.