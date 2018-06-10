CHS Cheerleaders Rack Up Honors at TTU Camp

2018 CHS Cheerleaders with their Camp trophy[Photo provided]
The Coffee County CHS cheerleaders wrapped up a great week of camp in Cookeville. The Raider cheerleaders won the camp championship at Tennessee Tech with their performance in the “rally routine.” The squad won superior ribbons each night of the camp and the Red Raider mascot also claimed a superior trophy.
CHS Cheer All-Americans(left to right) Claire Bryant, Kenadi Hall, Ryan Green and Terrance Clayborn. [Photo provided]
Additionally, 4 Raider cheerleaders were named All-Americans. Claire Bryant, Kenadi Hall, Ryan Green and Terrance Clayborn were named to the UCA(Universal Cheerleaders Association) All-American team.