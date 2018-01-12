CHS/CCMS Swim Team Results from Thursday

The Coffee County CHS and CCMS swim teams traveled to LaVergne on Thursday night to take on Siegel. In team scoring, the Red Raiders fell to Siegel 84 to 61 while the Lady Raiders lost 134 to 89. Individually, Coffee County had several strong performances.
For the Lady Raider relay teams,
- The 400M freestyle team of Lindsey Cauble, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor and Andi Mae Clutter finished in 1st place with a time of 5:05.97
- The 200M medley team of Lindsey Cauble, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor and Alessandra Marlow finished in 3rd place with a time of 2:33.62
- The 200M freestyle team of Alessandra Marlow, Lacey West, Andi Mae Clutter and Therese Roecken finished in 6th place with a time of 2:33.62
Top individual finishers for the Lady Raiders were:
- Kaylee Williams – 1st place, 100M breaststroke; 2nd place, 200M freestyle;
- Anna O’Connor – 2nd place, 400M freestyle; 3rd place, 200M freestyle;
- Lindsey Cauble – 3rd place, 400M freestyle; 5th place, 50M freestyle;
For the Red Raider relay teams,
- The 200M freestyle team of Jack Beachboard, Jase Rice, John Michal and Luke Irwin finished in 5th place with a time of 2:13.70
- The 400M freestyle team of Jack Beachboard, Jase Rice, John Michal and Luke Irwin finished in 5th place with a time of 5:10.65
Top individual finishers for the Red Raiders were:
- Jack Beachboard – 1st place, 200M IM; 1st place, 100M breaststroke;
- Jase Rice – 2nd place, 100M freestyle;
For the Coffee County middle school swimmers:
- Kennedy Young swam the 50M freestyle in 31.57 and the 100M breaststroke in 1:40.02
- Emily Williams swam the 200M IM in 3:10.33
- Patience Drigger swam the 50M freestyle in 50.51
- William Tobitt swam the 50M freestyle in 29.92 and the 100M freestyle in 1:09.12
- Riley Bellamy swam the 50M freestyle in 44.41
- Tristan Sons swam the 50M freestyle in 53.46
- Taylor Wall swam the 100M breaststroke in 1:58.88
- Aly Hutchins swam the 100M breaststroke in 2:05.30
Additionally, the Lady Raider middle school team of Aly Hutchins, Emily Williams, Taylor Wall and Kennedy Young finished the 200M freestyle relay finished with a time of 2:26.49 and the 400M freestyle with a time of 5:51.01. Both performances would have been good enough for 4th place in the high school varsity race.
The swim teams will is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Sewanee for a meet at the University of the South. The first race is scheduled for 6 PM.