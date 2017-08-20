CHS & CCMS Cross Country Teams Open the Season

The Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County Central High School cross country teams opened their 2017 seasons in Murfreesboro on Saturday night. Competing in the “Siegel 2 Mile Under the Stars,” each team competed well in front of a crowd of over a thousand spectators.
The highlight of the night came in the boys’ middle school race as Jacob Rutledge covered the 1.5 mile distance in 8:22 to capture first place overall. Teammate Ethan Welch captured 4th place with a time of 8:40. Other Red Raider harriers and their times were:
Ethan Beaty – 9:27
Brayton Anderson – 10:11
Bradley Escue – 10:14
Clayton Bryant – 11:23
For the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders, Greenlee Woods had the top time as she completed the race in 10:09. That time was good enough for a 7th place finish in her heat. Haley Sherrill ran the race in 12:45.
For the high school Red Raiders, Bradley Kishpaugh posted the best time as he covered the 2 mile race in 11:06. Other Red Raider harriers and their times were:
Neil Slone – 11:58
Larson Meltzer – 11:58
Renato Garcia – 12:05
Andres Cavalie – 13:00
Jacob Melton – 13:22
Eric French – 15:03
For the Coffee County High School Lady Raiders, Sarah Pearson had the top time as she finished 7th in her heat with a time of 13:18. Trava Brown posted a time of 14:16. Other Lady Raider harriers and their times were:
Emily St. John – 14:42.
Shelby Watkins – 17:00
Zoe Mills – 17:44
Keisheal Norton – 20:35 .
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Smyrna to compete in the Voyles Classic. The race will be run at Sharp Springs Park and the first races are set to get underway at 8 AM.
To see full results from Saturday, go to the meet website at: http://tn.milesplit.com/meets/267456/results#.WZojp_l97IV