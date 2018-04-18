CHS Bats Silenced in Loss to Franklin County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Franklin County on Wednesday night. The 2 teams engaged in a pitcher’s duel as Coffee County’s Hayden Skipper and Franklin County’s Hunter Perry each pitched complete games with neither surrendering a run. Unfortunately, Coffee County was held without a hit as they lost 2 to 1.
After Coffee County took a 1 to 0 lead on a walk, a sacrifice and a throwing error in the 3rd inning, Franklin County used 2 of their 3 hits, combined with a walk and a Coffee County error, to score 2 runs in the 4th inning. The Raiders stranded a runner at 2nd base in the 3rd and a runner at 3rd base in the 4th, 5th and 6th innings as they could not scratch a hit against Franklin County’s Perry.
Skipper went the distance for the Raiders on the mound taking the hard luck loss. Skipper Surrendered 3 hits while striking out 9 and walking 1. For his incredible performance, Skipper earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor.
Coffee County’s record will finish up at 6 and 6 on the year in district play. The Raiders hit the road on Friday for a non-district game with Warren County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM at Warren County High School in McMinnville. Coffee County is back at home on Saturday when they play host to Warren County. That game will get underway at 11 AM at Powers Field.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/