CHS Bass Team Members Cash In on Saturday

The team of Braeden and Colby Thurmond captured an 11th place finish on Saturday at the Tennessee B.A.S.S High School Trail event in Camden, Tennessee on Kentucky Lake. The Thurmond’s were the lone team from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club competing on Saturday in the field of 92 boats. For their Top 12 finish, they came home with a scholarship prize of $78. The brother team landed a stringer of 5 fish weighing in at 10.01 pounds with a big fish weighing in at 2.9 pounds.
Their finish also keeps them in the Top 20 in the Bass Trail event standings as they are in 18th place with a total of 283 total points. The team of Issac Turner and Cam Rutledge are the only other Coffee County team in the top 50 as they are in 48th place with 175 points.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club is back in action on Saturday, April 22nd at Normandy Lake for a club fishing tournament. The next TN BASS Trail event will be held on Chicamauga Lake on April 29th. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, you can check out their FaceBook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-County-Youth-Bass-Club-1227052340639230/