CHS Bass Team Captures Region Title

Davis and Owens led a group of 5 Coffee County teams which finished the year in the Top 25 in the region standings. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum finished in 8th place. The brother teams of Colby and Braeden Thurmond came in 13th place while Branson and Dawson Wells captured 21st. The team of Joe White and Adam Petty came home in 23rd place in the region standings.
In Saturday’s region championship tournament, 4 Raider teams finished in the Top 15 on a beautiful day for fishing on Old Hickory. The Thurmond brothers were the top finishers for Coffee County as they netted 4 fish weighing 8.48 pounds. The team of Sanders/Mangrum landed 4 fish for 7.99 pounds to finish in 11th place. Davis and Owens also caught 4 fish at 7.97 pounds to finish in 12th place. The brother tandem of Branson and Dawson Wells also landed 4 fish weighing 6.02 pounds to finish in 14th place.
The Raider anglers will hit the water again on Saturday when they travel to Dayton on Saturday for the Battle of Chickamauga. That tournament is 6th stop on the Tennessee Bass Nation State Trail series. The anglers will blast off at first light from the Dayton Boat Dock & Grill.