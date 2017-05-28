The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will be hosting a 3 on 3 tournament this weekend at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The 3 on 3 Red Raider Shootout will take place on Saturday and is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 99. Registration begins at 8 AM at the gym.
Teams can be boys, girls or co-ed and each team is guaranteed 3 games. There will be pool play games and a champion in each age division will be crowned after championship bracket play. A roster and team name must be provided during registration and each team must have matching jerseys/t-shirts. Cost to participate is $15 per person and team size is capped at 5 team members. Prizes will be awarded for champions in each of the following age divisions:
9 to 11
12 to 14
15 to 17
18 to 25
26 to 39
40+
Participants will be asked to sign a waiver of indemnity prior to participation. For more information, contact Red Raider head coach Micah Williams at: 931-492-2123 or williamsm@k12coffee.net
CHS Basketball to Host 3 on 3 Tournament
The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will be hosting a 3 on 3 tournament this weekend at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The 3 on 3 Red Raider Shootout will take place on Saturday and is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 99. Registration begins at 8 AM at the gym.