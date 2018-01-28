CHS Basketball Teams Sweep Grundy County on Saturday Night

Leading by 8 after 1 quarter, the Lady Raiders used their tenacious defense to outscore Grundy County 28 to 4 in the 2nd quarter and effectively put the game out of reach. Coffee County was able to empty the bench in the 2nd half as they captured their 19th win of the year.
Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 17 points. Bella Vinson added 11 points and Jacey Vaughn chipped in 9. Morgan was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
An A.J. Rollman 3 pointer at the end of the 1st quarter helped spark a 2nd quarter rally that saw the Raiders go from a 5 point 1st quarter deficit to a 5 point halftime lead. In the second half, Coffee County built a 7 point lead heading to the 4th quarter only to see Grundy County make a late charge in the final 90 seconds. Coffee County was able to hit their free throws in the final minute to capture the win.
Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 20 points while Garrett Booth and A.J. Rollman each added 11. DeAaron Rozier finished with 7 points as the Raiders improved to 13 and 6 overall. Darius Rozier and Rollman were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders return to district action on Tuesday when they visit Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. The district doubleheader will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will bring you live coverage beginning at 5:50 PM with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/