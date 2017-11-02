CHS Basketball Teams Start Scrimmage Games on Thursday

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders will host Siegel on Thursday afternoon for their first scrimmage of the year. The scrimmage is the first of 2 that the Lady Raiders will hold as they welcome Nolensville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday. Both scrimmages are scheduled to begin at 5 PM.
The Coffee County Red Raider basketball will take part in a scrimmage play day on Saturday in Murfreesboro. The Red Raiders begin the day at noon at Blackman where they will take on Independence. That game will take place in the Blackman auxiliary gym. Coffee County then moves to Riverdale for their second game. The Red Raiders will take on Van Buren County at 3 PM in their final game of the day.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will open the regular season on Tuesday, November 14th in Woodbury as they will take on Cannon County. Continuing our exclusive coverage of Coffee County basketball, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the contest. Tipoff is set for 6 PM, the Powers Storage Pregame Show will begin at 5:50.