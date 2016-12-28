CHS Basketball Teams Split in Tournament Games on Wednesday

The cold shooting which plagued the Red Raiders in Tuesday’s loss was quickly forgotten as Coffee County raced out to a 25 to 12 lead after 1 quarter and never looked back in the resounding win. Ten different Red Raiders scored on the game and 4 Coffee County players finished in double figures. Grant Sadler led Coffee County in scoring as he had 18 points. Darius Rozier added 13 points while garrett Eldridge added 11 and Tyrese McGee chipped in 10 points. The win improves the Raiders record to 11 and 3 on the season.Missed opportunities, missed shots and foul trouble combined to cost the Lady Raiders an opening round win on Wednesday in Whitwell. Coffee County missed at least 10 shots from inside 5 feet on the game, including one on the last 10 seconds to fall to Lenoir City. The Lady Raiders trailed from the opening minutes until catching Lenoir City with 5 minutes to play on a jumper from Jenna Garretson. A brief flurry at the end of the 4th quarter saw Coffee County miss a heavily contested shot just before the buzzer to erase a chance to tie the game. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Abby Morgan who finished with 15 points. Jacey Vaughn added 11 and Bailey Morgan and Aerial Williams each chipped in 7.
Both teams are back in action in losers’ bracket games on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will take on Sale Creek at 9 AM at Whitwell High School. The Whitwell tournament concludes on Friday. The Red Raiders will be in action at Cullman, AL at 12:30 ET in Pigeon Forge as they play for 5th place.