CHS Basketball Teams Return to the Court

Tuesday marks the beginning of a busy week for the Central High School basketball teams as the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will be in action in post season tournaments this week. The Red Raiders open up play on Tuesday in Pigeon Forge at the King of the Smokies Tournament. The Red Raiders begin play at 12:30 ET on Tuesday afternoon against Grainger. In addition to Tennessee teams, the tournament also features teams from Georgia, Alabama and Ohio. The tournament will run through Thursday.
The Lady Raiders begin play in the Whitwell Christmas Tournament on Wednesday at noon when they open tournament play against Lenoir City. The 2 day tournament concludes on Friday and features 8 teams from middle and east Tennessee.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results daily at WMSRradio.com. The next home games for Coffee County will be on January 3rd when Lincoln County visits the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Tipoff is at 6 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show.