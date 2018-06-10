CHS Basketball Teams in Camp Action on Monday

The Coffee County basketball teams have a busy week of summer camp action beginning on Monday. The Red Raider varsity and JV teams will open a 4 day team camp at MTSU at 1 PM. The Lady Raiders play host to the 9 team Lady Raider team camp beginning at 9 AM on Monday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
The Lady Raider varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams will all be in action in the 2 day tournament. The Lady Raider varsity team will play 2 games on Monday and 2 games on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders will take on Huntland at 10 AM and Fayetteville at noon on Monday. Coffee County will play the first and last game of Tuesday’s session as they open with Moore County at 9 AM and DeKalb County at 4 PM.
The Lady Raider JV team will take on the Shelbyville JV at 10 AM on Monday before closing out on Tuesday with Moore Co at 11 AM and Fayetteville at 1 PM and 3 PM. The Lady Raider 9th grade team will take on the Fayetteville JV team at 1 PM on Monday.
The Red Raider varsity team opens the MTSU camp taking on Geraldine, AL at 2 PM at the MTSU Rec Center. They will move to the Murphy Center for a 4 PM game against Huntland on the main floor. Coffee County closes out play at 8 PM against White House Heritage on the Murphy Center Auxiliary Gym #2. The varsity will play at 9 AM, 1 PM and 4 PM on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Coffee County will be in action at 1 PM, 3 PM and 6 PM. They close out on Thursday with games at 9 AM, Noon and 2 PM.
The Red Raider JV team will open up play at 1 PM against South Greene at the MTSU Rec Center. And follow that up with a matchup with Gilmer, Georgia. They close out play with a 6 PM game vs Blackman in the Murphy Center Auxiliary Gym #1. The JV has games at 10AM, Noon and 8 PM. On Wednesday, the JV Raiders play at 2 PM, 5 PM and 8 PM. The Coffee County junior varsity closes out on Thursday with games at 11 AM and 1 PM.