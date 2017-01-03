CHS Basketball Sweeps Lincoln County to Open 2017

After falling behind by 9 to 0 to start the game, the Lady Raiders rallied in the last 11 minutes of the first half to tie the game at intermission by closing out on an 18 to 9 run. Coffee County struggled to begin the second half and fell behind by 6 with 30 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter. But the turning point of the game came thanks to a 5 point eruption to end the quarter. After a basket, freshman Ashley Starks got a steal, a basket and a free throw in the final seconds to send Coffee County into the final period with the momentum to get the big win. Coffee County was 10 of 17 in the 4th quarter at the free throw line to salt away the win.
Aerial Williams led Coffee County is scoring with 10 points, including hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the 4th quarter to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Abby Morgan finished with 9 points and Jacey Vaughn added 7 for the Lady Raiders.The Red Raiders played tenacious defense and neutralized the post play of Lincoln County to capture the win over district leading Lincoln County. The Raiders went on a 12 to 5 run to close out the 1st quarter as Coffee County led for 29 of the 32 minutes in the game. Lincoln County made a run in the 2nd quarter to cut the deficit to 5, only to be outscored by Coffee County 11 to 2 in the final 5 minutes of the first half. In the second half, Coffee County opened up a 21 point lead at one point as Coach Micah Williams was able to empty his bench.
Stephen Sullivan was fantastic on both ends of the floor as he led the Raiders in scoring with 15 points and was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Garrett Eldridge and Tyrese McGee each added 11 points and De’Aaron Rozier chipped in 9.
On Friday, the Raiders welcome Columbia to “The Patch” for the 2nd district game of the week. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show. The Lady Raiders will travel to Chattanooga on Saturday to take on Baylor. The varsity game is scheduled for 6 PM(EST) in the girls only contest.