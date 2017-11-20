CHS Basketball Sweeps Grundy County in Home Opener

The Lady Raiders had their hands full with a hot shooting, scrappy Lady Jackets team. Trailing by 7 points with 4:26 left in the 2nd quarter, the Lady Raiders turned up the defensive pressure to close the half on a 15 to 4 run and take a 4 point lead into the half. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 18 points. Alliyah Williams had 15 points, including 10 in the first half to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The Lady Raiders are now 3 and 0 on the season.
The Red Raiders broke open a tie game in the final 7 minutes of the first half to take a 33 to 24 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Red Raiders pushed the lead in 30 points in the 4th quarter to run their record to 3 and 0 on the year. Garrett Booth had a career game for Coffee County as the senior netted 25 points and led the team in assists. For his performance, Booth earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. DeAaron Rozier and Harley Hinshaw each netted 13 points and Darius Rozier chipped in 9.
Coffee County will now be off for the Thanksgiving holidays. The Lady Raiders will take part in tournament in Woodbury on Friday and Saturday. Coffee County will take on Station Camp on Friday at 3:00 at the Woodbury Grammar School. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Friday’s game. On Saturday morning at 9, the Lady Raiders will play Smyrna at Cannon County High School. Both Raider teams return to the court on Tuesday, November 28th when they visit Fayetteville.